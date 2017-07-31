Deloitte facing probe by accountancy watchdog over Mitie audits

Britain's accountancy watchdog has launched an investigation into Deloitte's auditing of struggling outsourcer Mitie.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Monday that the probe would focus on whether there have been any breaches in "relevant requirements" in r elation to audits carried out in 2015 and 2016.

Last month, Mitie announced that it swung to a full-year loss after the firm took a hit from accounting issues.

The group, which has been under pressure amid a string of recent profit warnings, reported a £58.2 million pre-tax loss in the year to March 31, compared with a £91.9 million profit in 2016.

Mitie was stung by £88.3 million of one-off costs after a review of its books by KPMG showed practices that were "less conservative, albeit still justifiable, than others in the market".