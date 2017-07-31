Mirror publisher to seek further cost savings as profits fall to £38.2m

The publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper is to ramp up a cost-cutting drive after reporting falling half-year sales and profits.

Trinity Mirror saw pre-tax profits drop 15% to £38.2 million in the six months to July 2, while revenue also dropped 15% to £320 million.

The group was stung by an 18% fall in print advertising revenue and a 23.5% drop in classifieds. Circulation fell 6.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Trinity will now look for an additional £5 million in cost savings this year, up to £20 million from £15 million.

Chief executive Simon Fox said: "Whilst the trading environment for print in the first half was volatile, we remain on course to meet expectations for the year.

"I continue to anticipate that the second half will show improving revenue momentum as we benefit from initiatives implemented during the first half of the year."

In brighter news, like-for-like publishing digital revenue was up 5.9% to £41.4 million in the period.

The publisher said it has made progress on settling civil claims arising from phone hacking, with damages for more than 80% of claims now settled.