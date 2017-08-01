56 jobs go as Rare London fashion label goes into administration

Women's fashion label Rare London has fallen into administration, sparking 56 job losses and prompting fury from customers awaiting deliveries and refunds.

The clothing retailer took to Facebook to announce that it had stopped trading and let staff go shortly after appointing Duff & Phelps as administrators on July 26.

"The Joint Administrators had to take the unfortunate decision to cease to trade the Company with immediate effect making all staff redundant," the post read.

It advised customers who had placed orders or were due a refund to contact their bank or credit card provider, or make a claim against the insolvent estate as a last resort.

The company collapsed after it was unable to pay its debts, but administrators are understood to be in talks with third parties interested in snapping up the full business or its assets.

The insolvency announcement, dated July 31, sparked anger among online shoppers who worried they would be left out of pocket.

One Facebook user said: "Fuming. Returned 2 dresses a month ago, never had any refund in a month so you knew back then that things weren't right! £136 #theft."

Another user posted: "Ha ha that's a good one; with the big sale you took a lot of money for goods you had no intention of sending out.

"Good way to bilk the public and get some champagne for yourselves as you saunter out the door, casually putting up a "administration" post-it note as you go. Smooth move."

Customer posts dating back to at least July 24 suggested orders had stopped being delivered and refunds had not been received.

The fashion label - which was also offered by Topshop, Next and Asos - had built a significant audience of 115,000 followers on Instagram, featuring photos of celebrities including Louise Thompson of Made In Chelsea sporting its wares.

Another former customer said she had been waiting for a refund since July 7.

"Thankfully as I paid with PayPal, I am covered as are those who paid with their credit cards but what an absolute disgrace that you've not given refunds when they should have been given all the while accepting people's orders, taking their money when you had no intention of ever fulfilling those orders!

"Now the general public will have to pay for your fraudulent behaviour! Total disgrace."