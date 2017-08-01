Workers at Bank of England to hold first strike in over 50 years

The Bank of England is facing its first strike in over 50 years after the breakdown of talks aimed at resolving a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union working in departments including maintenance and security will walk out for three days from Tuesday.

The union, which is protesting at the imposition of a below-inflation pay rise, blamed Bank of England governor Mark Carney for the failure of last ditch talks held at the conciliation service Acas.

A protest will be held outside the Bank's headquarters in the City of London on Tuesday, when staff will wear Mark Carney masks, and mount a picket line.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is expected to join the demonstration.

Unite accused the Bank of imposing a "derisory" below inflation pay increase for the second year running.

Up to a third of staff will get no pay rise this year, according to the union.

Unite official Peter Kavanagh said: "The governor of the Bank of England must take responsibility for the fact that his dedicated workforce is having to make their concerns heard from a picket line.

"The result of the Bank's failure to negotiate with staff is that the Bank of England now faces its first strike action in over 50 years.

"Unite members from the maintenance, parlours and security departments have been left with no choice but to take industrial action because they are facing another year of having to endure a pay cut imposed upon them.

"Mark Carney should come to the picket lines outside this iconic British bank today and explain why hardworking men and women deserve to face years of pay cuts. They are struggling to pay their bills and feed their families because the bank has unjustly imposed a below inflation or zero pay rise.

"Unite is calling on the Bank of England to come back to the negotiating table to discuss a fair pay deal for the employees. Unite is prepared to talk and to reach a fair settlement."

A Bank of England spokesman said it has plans in place to ensure essential business will continue to operate as normal during the strike.

The Bank said that Unite balloted around 2% of the workforce, adding it remained ready to continue talks at any time.