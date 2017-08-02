PUBLISHED: August 2, 2017 4:12 pm CMA WARNING

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned that John Wood Group's planned takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler could face an in-depth investigation if the companies fail to address competition concerns. The UK watchdog has said that the deal as it currently stands gives rise to anti-trust concerns, particularly surrounding the supply of engineering and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance services in the North Sea. Wood Group has been given a deadline of August 9 to formally submit remedies to address those concerns or risk facing in-depth probe.