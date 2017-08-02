Funeral company boosts profits as deaths increase by 2% in first half of 2017

Funeral firm Dignity has bolstered revenues and profits after seeing death numbers rise since the start of the year.

Pre-tax profits were 9% higher at £45.3 million for the half year, up from £41.5 million in 2016.

Revenues also lifted 7% to £169.8 million, with the amount of people dying increasing by 2% to 308,000 over the period.

It came as the group pushed ahead with an expansion drive over the period, forking out £23.4 million on 14 funeral operations and a crematorium.

The firm also launched seven satellite businesses during the 26 weeks to the end of June, but warned over the "aggressive pricing activity" of its rivals.

Chief executive Mike McCollum said the company had enjoyed a "good operational performance" and was on track to hit annual targets.

He said: "The year has started well for the group, with good operational performance, continued excellent customer survey results and further acquisitions of established funeral businesses.

"The group's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

"As a board, we remain alert to the strategic challenges facing the group in a changing and increasingly competitive environment.

"This is reflected in the ongoing development of our digital strategy and the leadership we have demonstrated in calling for proper regulation of pre-arranged funeral plans.

"We will continue to review the scope of our service offering in the light of changing consumer demands and build on our strong market-leading position."

Shares were marginally ahead in early afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange.