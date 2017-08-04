Innis & Gunn toasts 'outstanding year' as profits increase to £8.5m

Scottish craft brewer Innis & Gunn boosted profits by a quarter last year.

The Edinburgh-based brewer increased its annual gross profit from £6.8 million in 2015 to £8.5 million.

Annual group turnover was also up by 22% to more than £14.3 million.

Over the year the brewer bought the former Inveralmond Brewery in Perth, opened two new bars in Scotland, signed distribution deals in France, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and raised £2.5 million in equity crowdfunding.

Tony Hunt, chairman of the board, said: "2016 was an outstanding year for Innis & Gunn and the start of a planned transformation of our business.

"We acquired our first-ever brewery, opened new Beer Kitchens, launched some delicious new beers, achieved record sales volumes and won our 46th award for quality since 2009.

"To top it off, through our crowdfunding we brought nearly 2,000 new shareholders into the Innis & Gunn community.

"Most important of all, we laid the foundations from which we plan to double the size of this business over the next two years."