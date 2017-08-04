Nearly half of professionals in 40s 'plan their own business in next 10 years'
Almost half of professional workers in their 40s plan to start their own business in the next decade, a study shows.
A survey of 500 adults by Management Today magazine and car giant Vauxhall found that 70% were looking for a major change in their career.
The main reasons for starting a business included the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss.
Just over half of those polled said a job for life culture stifled development.