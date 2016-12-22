Half would stay in work longer under flexible arrangements, survey says

Half of workers would stay in their jobs longer before retiring if they were offered flexible arrangements, a study shows.

A survey of 1,400 workers also revealed that a similar number would want to work part-time, while a third were keen to take on a less demanding position.

The research by the Department for Work and Pensions showed that almost a third of under 24-year-olds expect to work into their 70s before retiring.

Employment minister Damian Hinds said: "There are more older people in work than ever before, but we know that many leave the workforce earlier than they'd like.

"Having greater flexibility over when and for how long they work is clearly something that appeals to many people.

"Encouragingly, we're seeing more employers taking on older workers as they recognise the benefits of having them on the payroll.

"But we want to go further to help more older people stay in employment, which is why in the new year we will publish a strategy led by employers on how we plan to do it."