New gym-goers urged to check small print after probe into contracts

Gym-goers have been urged to check the small print on new year memberships following an investigation that has largely spelled the end of rolling contracts and inflexible cancellation terms.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said 750,000 people had already directly benefited from the Office of Fair Trading's investigation that resulted in contracts no longer tying users into multi-year deals with hefty penalties on cancellation.

The CMA urged those signing up to check the contract's length and cancellation policies, which should allow for an opt-out if circumstances change, or choose a pay-as-you-go deal.

Nisha Arora, senior director for consumer enforcement at the CMA, said: "It's great to see that gym-goers are already getting far better deals than they used to.

"Contracts no longer routinely run for more than a year, and are cancellable without hefty penalties if your circumstances change. Thanks to our predecessor's investigation, the UK's 8.75 million active gym members are able to benefit from these improvements."

The OFT initially urged all gyms to check their contract terms were fair and lawful under consumer protection law after the High Court ordered Ashbourne Management Services Limited not to use certain terms in 2011 following complaints from members about lengthy contracts they could not cancel.

Six more operators agreed to improve their cancellation policies and simplify contract terms in 2013, and the OFT later warned 20 extra gyms to review their terms and conditions to ensure they were fair.

Consumer Minister Margot James said: "Gym-goers have already saved millions of pounds because of this work and thousands more are set to benefit as they look to get fit in the new year.

"I would urge people to check the small print before locking themselves into long-term contracts."

The CMA said the £2.7 billion-a-year market had largely abandoned the terms challenged by the OFT.

Gym members had saved £37 million while complaints about gyms had fallen significantly, it said.