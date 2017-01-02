Demand for all-inclusive breaks surges post-Brexit vote

Demand for all-inclusive holidays has risen to 31% of all bookings since the EU referendum, a travel firm has revealed.

Kuoni said the figure represents an 11 percentage point increase compared with its sales before the June 23 vote.

The Caribbean is topping the all-inclusive list with 75% of holidays being all-inclusive, which is the most the company has ever recorded.

Trips with all the extras included have risen in popularity since the 2008 recession, but demand is expected to peak next year amid uncertainty over the value of sterling.

Kuoni said luxury resorts are embracing the trend, with Mauritius and Vietnam among the countries investing in upgraded all-inclusive destinations.

The company's managing director, Derek Jones, said: "We're seeing some clear trends for the year ahead, with more all-inclusive bookings as people look to lock down their holiday costs before they travel and destinations where the exchange rate is favourable."