New Year's Eve Lotto winner claims £26.4m jackpot

A single ticket-holder of the £26.4 million Lotto New Year's Eve jackpot has come forward to claim the prize, operator Camelot said.

A spokesman said the prize would be paid out at a ticket validation appointment, and the winner would then decide whether or not to go public.

Camelot said in the meantime it would not release any information about whether or not the winner is an individual or a syndicate, or where the ticket was bought.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said the ticket-holder sits at fourth on the Lotto rich list.

He said: "We're delighted the winner has come forward to claim their prize and we have plenty of Champagne on ice ready to celebrate.

"As well as this player, the entire nation wins on The National Lottery as over £30 million is raised every week for projects across the UK."

Camelot announced ahead of the draw that the amount would not roll over into 2017 and had to be won on Saturday night.

This allowed the life-changing sum to be won by a ticket-holder who matched just five of the six main balls, plus the bonus.

Camelot rules mean that the jackpot will not roll over once it exceeds £22 million and instead must be shared by those with the next best numbers.

Draw machine Merlin pulled out 10, 17, 35, 41, 51 and 54 as the winning numbers and 25 as the bonus ball.