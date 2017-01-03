Price wars keep food shopping cost lower than year before despite December rise

The cost of a basket of groceries increased slightly in December but was still 3% less than the year before, a survey shows.

A basket of 35 popular grocery items cost £83.33 last month, up from £83.18 in November, according to monthly figures from comparison website mySupermarket.co.uk.

Fresh items saw the biggest price increases in December, such as carrots, up 9%, bananas (8%) and grapes (4%).

But frozen favourites such as fish fingers were also up 4% and frozen chips increased by 2% compared with November.

However, the cost of mushrooms fell 14%, ending a continuous increase throughout 2016, including a 36% hike between August and November.

The cost of apples fell 6% in December, as did cola (3%) and frozen pizza (2%).

Overall, the same basket of goods cost £2.56, or 3%, more in January last year, than in December.

MySupermarket chief executive Gilad Simhony said falling prices were likely to continue into 2017.

He said: "It's been an interesting year all round for UK markets but following the cost of an average basket of groceries over 2016 has given us some insight into the effects of Brexit and inflation on the UK shopper.

"Despite a rise in December, our basket costs less in December compared to January and shows how the highly competitive price wars between retailers has helped protect shoppers from any subsequent rises caused by current affairs."