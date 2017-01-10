I'd like more egalitarian society with maximum earnings limit, says Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has called for a cap on pay for top earners in order to create a more equal society.

The Labour leader refused to be drawn on the level of the cap, but he said action was needed to counter the growing levels of income disparity in the UK.

He said he did not want to see Britain become a "bargain-basement economy" on the fringes of Europe in the wake of the vote for Brexit.

"I would like there to be some kind of high earnings cap, quite honestly. I can't put a figure on it and I don't want to," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"We have worse levels of income disparity than most of the OECD countries in this country. It is getting worse.

"If we want to live in a more egalitarian society and fund our public services, we cannot go on creating worse levels of inequality.

"I would to like to see a maximum earnings limit, quite honestly, because I think that would be a fairer thing to do.

"We cannot set ourselves up as being a sort of grossly unequal, bargain-basement economy on the shores of Europe.

"We have to be something that is more egalitarian, gives real opportunities to everybody, and properly funds our public services."