Lottery jackpot rises to £10.4m after nobody scoops Wednesday's prize

There will be an estimated £10.4 million jackpot in Saturday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Wednesday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 29, 35, 26, 46, 21, 59 and the bonus number was 10.

Set of balls six and d raw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

One ticketholder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £48,006, 28 ticketholders matched five numbers to win £1,804, 2,067 matched four numbers to win £157, and another 55,628 ticketholders matched three numbers to win £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 08, 35, 29, 27, 16 and the Thunderball number was 02.