Fall in household savings shows confidence after Brexit vote, says Chancellor

Philip Hammond has stressed a need to be "alert" to reductions in household savings, although claimed it also indicates consumers are "feeling confident" following the Brexit vote.

The Chancellor rejected Labour warnings that the Government's economic strategy is "simply not working", instead labelling the economy's performance as "extraordinary" and having "defied many predictions" in the last six months.

His remarks came as Prime Minister Theresa May outlined more details on her Brexit strategy.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hammond said: "Households' financial positions have improved. Household debt has fallen from 160% of household income in Q1 2008 to 144% in Q3 2016.

"UK households have undertaken the second largest amount of deleveraging in the G7.

"However, we should be alert to signs of a recent reduction in the level of household savings.

"The savings ratio is now, in Q3 2016, at 5.6% - which is down from 6.6% in Q3 2015."

Labour MP Clive Efford (Eltham) said debt is "very high", with housing costs a big proportion of household spending.

He asked: "Have you made an assessment of what the impact would be of an interest rate increase on growth in the industry given that that growth is driven by consumer spending?"

Mr Hammond said the Bank of England makes regular assessments, adding: "You're absolutely right - one of the drivers of the relatively high household debt levels in this country is our housing model with relatively high percentages of household ownership."

Shadow Treasury minister Rebecca Long-Bailey sought to attack the Government's record, telling Mr Hammond: "TUC analysis published last week shows that unsecured household debt is at a record high.

"Even the Bank of England voiced concern yesterday that the UK was relying upon consumer spending rather than exports and investment to boost growth, which boded poorly for the future.

"Do you acknowledge that such high levels of household debt are indicative that the Government's economic strategy simply is not working, especially for most families who are now struggling to get by on their incomes alone?"

Mr Hammond replied: "No, I don't accept that at all.

"What I do accept is the extraordinary performance of the UK economy over the last six months, which has defied many predictions, has been largely driven by consumer behaviour.

"As I just set out in answer to the question from (Mr Efford), t he savings ratio has declined so consumers are feeling confident, they've been spending money rather than saving it over the last six months."