Skiers urged to check insurance as study finds winter sports not on policies

Holidaymakers heading for the ski slopes are being urged to check they have the right insurance after analysis found only one in six annual policies automatically includes winter sports.

Financial information business Defaqto found that just 15% of annual travel insurance policies and only 4% of single trip travel insurance policies on the market cover winter sports as standard.

Many policies also have restrictions when it comes to off-piste skiing, the research found.

Some 15% of single trip insurance policies do not allow off-piste skiing at all, according to the findings.

Some policies will only allow "restricted" off-piste, often requiring a professional guide to accompany the policyholder or limiting the areas where they can ski at a resort.

And even when policies do offer winter sports cover, either as standard or an optional extra, some will not offer cover for a lost ski pass, the research found.

Defaqto operates a star ratings system for the features and benefits of financial products.

Brian Brown, head of insight at Defaqto, said: "W e advise anyone who is looking to head to the slopes this season to ensure they are fully aware of the cover they need and the products available, in order to make the best informed decision and enjoy their holiday knowing they are covered."