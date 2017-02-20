Younger workers have least positive views on career prospects, says survey

Younger workers have the most negative views on their career prospects, many feeling that job opportunities are worse than those of their parents, a new study shows.

Research by software firm Peakon found that over-45s were more positive about employment.

The survey of 5,500 adults found that the most negative views on job prospects were among 25 to 34-year-olds.

Dan Rogers, co-founder of Peakon, said: " The first 10 years of employment are the most crucial in defining career success.

"During this time, young workers experience 70% of their total salary growth, have the opportunity to move jobs, gain vital experience, and cement a career path. With a weak economy, you are robbed of this opportunity.

"Having had to struggle through the downturn, too many young adults are realising that they fell victim to the economic climate.

"These ambitious millennials were denied development opportunities, pushed into lower skilled work, and ultimately, have been left behind.

"It is well established that this will be the first generation to earn less than their parents throughout their careers."