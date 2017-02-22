Savers expect to have 10% less to put aside, survey finds

Squeezed savers expect to have around 10% less to put away in 2017 than a year ago, a survey has found.

On average, people expect to squirrel away £1,821 this year, compared with £2,040 in 2016, according to VoucherCodes.co.uk.

Saving for a "rainy day" was the most popular reason for putting money aside, followed by holidays.

With the growth in living costs and general economic uncertainty, more than a quarter (27%) of people believe their financial situation will get worse in 2017.

The research found a quarter of people are also planning to change their finances in some way this year.

Common reasons included a change in job prospects, the need to save for a one-off event and Brexit. Of those who said Brexit would affect their financial choices, almost two-thirds (65%) said they would try to be more cautious with their spending.

Nearly a quarter (22%) admitted dipping into savings to boost their funds on a regular basis.

More than 3,000 people across Britain took part in the research.

Here are the average amounts people expect to save in 2017, broken down by cities, according to the research from VoucherCodes.co.uk and YouGov:

London, £2,330

Bristol, £2,290

Birmingham, £2,194

Leeds, £2,067

Liverpool, £2,038

Cardiff, £1,994

Glasgow, £1,966

Nottingham, £1,843

Sheffield, £1,766

Edinburgh, £1,673

Manchester, £1,588

Newcastle, £1,564