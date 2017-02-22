Sky TV deal among perks as British Gas launches £100m loyalty programme

British Gas is to invest £100 million in a loyalty programme that will offer discounted energy and deals in partnership with UK brands.

The Centrica-owned supplier said the British Gas Rewards programme would launch in April to "reward loyalty and engage customers", who would be able to select personalised offers ranging from cheaper energy and home services to entertainment perks.

The company said early deals would include a collaboration with Sky, loyalty perks with larger discounts for its longest-standing customers, a tariff bundled with British Gas Homecare services and other new bundles, including one with insurance for tenants.

Centrica Consumer chief executive Mark Hodges said: "In the competitive services and energy markets where consumers have many choices, we know we have to work hard to win new business and keep our loyal customers happy.

"Our customer base is very diverse and what they want and need from us varies significantly. The rewards programme we're unveiling today is about offering customers more than just energy.

"Above all, it's vital that we ensure customers continue to make an active informed choice about their energy tariff.

"We recognise there's more to do - today's announcement isn't the end of our drive to engage customers but it is a major milestone."

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "While offering rewards is one way to acknowledge how valuable loyal customers are, bringing down bills would make a bigger difference to more people's household finances."

Will Hodson, co-founder of consumer collective TheBigDeal.com, said: "Over the last year, British Gas have overcharged their most loyal customers by up to 50% for their energy. The company charged trusting families over £1,100 for energy they happily sold elsewhere for just £735.

"Even now, British Gas customers could save hundreds of pounds by switching away from the energy giant's standard tariff.

"And yet British Gas believe they can regain the trust of 6.6 million families with a few quid off Sky TV.

"British Gas should consider offering energy at fair prices, not television at a vague discount."

British Gas recently announced it would extend its standard tariff price freeze until August "despite increases in external costs".