£10.3m lottery jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £10.3 million jackpot after no tickets matched Wednesday's top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 47, 02, 53, 21, 07, 22 and the bonus number was 42.

Set of balls two and d raw machine Arthur were used.

One ticketholder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop £48,160.

50 ticketholders matched five numbers to win £1,013 each, 3,688 ticketholders matched four numbers to win £88 each, and 86,952 ticketholders matched three numbers to win £25.

One ticketholder matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks to scoop £ 350,000.

Nobody won the £ 500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 03, 31, 29, 26, 20 and the Thunderball number was 14.