Property market tops concerns of almost half of Millennials

Home buying and selling is a top consumer concern for nearly half of Millennials, according to research from Which?

The consumer group asked 18-to-34-year-olds to identify up to three consumer issues they think the Government should prioritise, from a list - and 49% chose home buying and selling.

Social care for older people and energy prices were also major concerns, with 46% and 34% of younger people choosing these options respectively.

As part of its "consumer agenda for Government", Which? has called on the next Government to review the home buying process to make the system easier, particularly for buyers.

Which? research has found that 28% of house purchases fall through, leading to an average loss to the potential buyer of £2,200.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said: " Buying a home is one of the most significant purchases consumers ever make, and one of the most stressful life experiences.

"It takes people far too long to buy property and home-buyers are losing out on substantial amounts of money due to flaws in the system. The next Government must fix the outdated home buying process."

More than 2,100 people took part in a survey for Which?