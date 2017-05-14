Lotto jackpot rolls over to £20m after nobody scoops Saturday's top prize

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £20 million jackpot after nobody scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 57, 07, 21, 23, 14, 15 and the bonus number was 52.

Set of balls two and draw machine Arthur were used.

One person matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, winning £84,757.

One hundred ticketholders matched five numbers to win £892 each.

Some 7,410 people matched four numbers to win £77 and 175,247 matched three numbers to win £25.

No-one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 24, 12, 04, 14, 05 and the Thunderball number was 02.