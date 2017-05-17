Lottery jackpot increases to £22.9m as no tickets match winning numbers

Players of Saturday's Lotto will be crossing their fingers after a rollover boosted the jackpot to an estimated £22.9 million.

No-one scooped the top prize in Wednesday's draw, leaving a bumper prize up for grabs at the weekend.

The winning numbers were 3, 19, 20, 24, 30 and 38, while the bonus number was 41.

Set of balls two and draw machine Merlin were used.

Two players matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £26,954.

Eighty-seven ticket-holders matched five numbers to pocket £652 each, while some 5,473 matched four numbers to win £66.

A total of 110,403 ticket-holders matched three numbers to win £25.

No-one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 13, 22, 25, 35 and 39, while the Thunderball number was 1.