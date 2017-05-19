All-inclusive holiday deals 'can save families up to £500'

UK families can save up to £500 on a European all-inclusive holiday if they stick to what is included in their package, according to new research.

Frugal t ravellers who only eat and drink what is provided in such deals can save 27% in the Turkish resort of Marmaris, compared with paying for accommodation and meals separately, Post Office Travel Money said.

Savings available at other popular destinations include 24% at Majorca, Spain; 21% at Crete, Greece; and 9% at Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

But around two-thirds (64%) of people who book this type of short-haul trip spend money in local bars and restaurants, which could make it a pricier option than bed and breakfast holidays with meals and drinks added, the study found.

The average amount spent outside all-inclusive hotels by UK travellers on European breaks is £271, with eating out, ice cream and bottled water among the most common purchases, according to the research.

Andrew Brown of Post Office Travel Money said: "All-inclusive holidays are becoming increasingly popular with families because of the potential to control spending.

"In fact our research shows that 11% of families travelling abroad this year will be taking an all-inclusive holiday for the first time. However, holidaymakers should also be aware our report reveals that spending on top of paid-for packages is on the increase.

"Since most families will pay for extras on their all-inclusive holidays, it is important to carry enough foreign cash to the cover all eventualities."