Gallery celebrates 350 years of mail order catalogue

A gallery of images has been launched to mark 350 years since the first recorded mail order catalogue was released in this country.

The Royal Mail collection includes the first ever catalogue, produced in 1667 by gardener William Lucas to inform customers of his seed prices, as well as current favourites such as those from retail giant Freemans.

Welsh entrepreneur Pryce Pryce-Jones is credited with changing the face of retail when he set up the first modern mail order company in 1861, while the first bound catalogue was issued near the end of the 18th century by Kays of Worcester.

The golden age of catalogue started in the 1930s, with Littlewoods distributing its offering, allowing customers to shop from their home.

Stephen Agar of Royal Mail said: "Since its initial introduction 350 years ago, mail order has developed and adapted to fit with consumers' needs.

"It has remained a constant presence in the retail mix and is currently experiencing a renaissance with increasing numbers of high street and purely online merchants recognising their power in driving footfall and traffic.

"Catalogues are now a physical representation of a company's online offering. Booklets can be sent to both current and prospect customers giving them the chance to take a look - in their own home and at their own pace - at what the company has to offer.

"We live in a fast-paced world where you can buy anything you want at a click of a button so leafing through a physical catalogue for inspiration is a pleasure.

"We deliver more than a billion catalogues every year making it an essential part of our shopping experience even after three decades."

The gallery can be viewed at: http://gallery.royalmailgroup.com/350yearsofmailorder.