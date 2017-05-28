£5.4 million up for grabs as jackpot rolls over to Wednesday

There will be an estimated £5.4 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw as no-one scooped the top prize on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 39, 31, 41, 54, 20, 22 and the bonus number was 33, Camelot said.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur was used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

There were 54 people who matched five numbers to win £1,520 each.

Some 3,381 ticket holders matched four numbers, pocketing £156 each.

There were also 87,371 ticket holders who matched three balls to win £25.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 13, 18, 26, 39 and the Thunderball number was 03.

There were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize or of the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks prize.

There was one Millionaire Raffle winner who scooped £1 million and 20 Millionaire Raffle winners who each take home £20,000.