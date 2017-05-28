facebook icon twitter icon
£5.4 million up for grabs as jackpot rolls over to Wednesday

There will be an estimated £5.4 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw as no-one scooped the top prize on Saturday.

The jackpot has risen to £5.4 million
The winning numbers were 39, 31, 41, 54, 20, 22 and the bonus number was 33, Camelot said.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur was used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

There were 54 people who matched five numbers to win £1,520 each.

Some 3,381 ticket holders matched four numbers, pocketing £156 each.

There were also 87,371 ticket holders who matched three balls to win £25.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 13, 18, 26, 39 and the Thunderball number was 03.

There were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize or of the £350,000 Lotto HotPicks prize.

There was one Millionaire Raffle winner who scooped £1 million and 20 Millionaire Raffle winners who each take home £20,000.