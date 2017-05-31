Lotto jackpot rolls over to £8.5m as no-one wins top prize

There will be an estimated £8.5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto draw as no-one scooped the top prize on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 18, 23, 52, 59, 28, 56 and the bonus number was 36, Camelot said.

Set of balls three and draw machine Arthur were used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

There were 21 people who matched five numbers to win £2,309 each.

Some 1,843 ticket holders matched four numbers, pocketing £169 each.

There were also 47,260 ticket holders who matched three balls to win £25.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 37, 16, 09, 30 and the Thunderball number was 12.

One winner matched all of the numbers to claim the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

One person also won the Lotto HotPicks top prize of £350,000.

There was one Millionaire Raffle winner who scooped £1 million and 20 Millionaire Raffle winners who each take home £20,000.