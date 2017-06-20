facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Nationwide boosts 'recommend a friend' current account reward scheme

Competition to attract current account customers has intensified as Britain's biggest building society has widened its "recommend a friend" scheme.

The lender has expanded the availability of the scheme
The lender has expanded the availability of the scheme

Nationwide Building Society's scheme has previously enabled existing current account members to refer a friend - but this has now been extended to also enable savings and mortgage members to recommend someone to open a main current account.

The incentive scheme, which rewards existing customers as well as new customers, allows each party to earn £100 if the customer's friend opens a main current account with the Society.

Nationwide said customers can earn a maximum of £500 per tax year by recommending a friend to open a main current account.

It said more than 300,000 members have benefited from the scheme so far.