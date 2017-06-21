Holidaymakers' pounds go less far this year due to post-Brexit vote slide

Holidaymakers could be in for a shock when they add up the final cost of trips abroad this summer, analysts are warning.

Chris Saint, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Currency Service, said the pound's slide against the euro means a family could end up paying £141 more now to get the same amount of euro that they could have got a year ago for £1,000.

He said those travelling to South Africa could find themselves among the worst hit, following the post-Brexit vote slide in the pound.

Mr Saint said: "To get the same amount of rand as £1,000 would have bought on the eve of the referendum, you would need to fork out £1,300 now."

He said the Turkish lira is one of the few currencies where holidaymakers' pounds now go further than they did in June 2016.

Mr Saint continued: "Many British holidaymakers could be in for a shock when they tot up the final cost of their trips abroad this summer."

He added: "Another downside of a weaker pound is of course rising inflation which is leading to a squeeze on consumer incomes.

"The silver lining to a weaker currency however is that it makes UK produced goods more competitive on the export market, which should give a boost to British industry."

Here is how much holidaymakers face paying now to get the same amount of foreign currency that £1,000 would have bought them a year ago, in June 2016 , according to analysis from Hargreaves Lansdown Currency Service:

:: South African rand, £1,300

Russian ruble, £1,281

Taiwan dollar, £1,223

Indian rupee, £1,212

Thai baht, £1,203

Czech koruna, £1,181

Polish zloty, £1,180

Hungarian forint, £1,164

New Zealand dollar, £1,164

Australian dollar, £1,163

US dollar, £1,160

Hong Kong dollar, £1,153

Danish krone, £1,142

Euro, £1,141

Swiss franc, £1,140

Singapore dollar, £1,123

Norwegian krone, £1,121

Canadian dollar, £1,121

Japanese yen, £1,102

Malaysian ringgit, £1,090

Swedish krona, £1,087

Turkish lira, £948