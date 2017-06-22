Average car insurance premium up £90 over last year, analysis shows

The average car insurance premium has surged by £90 over the last year, according to analysis.

At £666, the typical annual premium across Britain is now just over 15% higher than a year ago, a hike of more than five times the Consumer Prices Index rate of inflation at 2.9% in May, Consumer Intelligence said.

Nearly half of this increase was found to have taken place during the three months to May.

Drivers aged between 21 and 24 pay the highest prices on average, at £1,202, but have seen slightly lower annual premium increases at 13.1%. Over-50s motorists are experiencing the biggest rises at 17.9% but pay premiums of £418 typically, the research found.

Motorists in London typically pay the highest average premiums of £1,000 across the country, more than double the £474 average bill in Scotland and the South West of England.

John Blevins, a pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence said the full impact of a recent hike in the rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) was yet to show up in the figures, so drivers would need to shop around to limit the hikes to their premiums.

But he continued: "There is some relief from plans to push ahead with whiplash reforms announced in the Queen's Speech."

Premiums were calculated by comparing the prices offered for 3,250 people by major price comparison websites and direct insurers.

Here are the average premiums and increases over the past year across the country, according to the calculations by Consumer Intelligence:

London, £1,000, 16.7%

North West, £867, 15.7%

West Midlands, £748, 13%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £658, 15.7%

North East, £646, 18.9%

Eastern England, £574, 16.5%

East Midlands, £553, 17.6%

South East, £549, 13.5%

Wales, £539, 14.4%

Scotland, £474, 16.6%

South West, £474, 15.9%