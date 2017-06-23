Santander offers high-tech option of video link with mortgage adviser

A service enabling people to apply for a mortgage via video link is being rolled out by Santander.

Following a pilot project last year, the bank is now launching its mortgage video service in 63 branches across the UK, which are being equipped with the technology needed.

Customers will be able to apply for a mortgage using a video link from the branch, connecting them remotely to a UK-based mortgage adviser.

Later this year, it plans to enhance the mortgage video service by enabling customers to speak with a mortgage adviser by video link from the comfort of their home.

Santander said that customers can still speak to a mortgage adviser in person if they want to, as advisers will continue to be available in branches.

Customers can go online, call, or visit a branch to go through the initial stages of their mortgage application, providing documents where required.

Miguel Sard, managing director of mortgages at Santander, said: "We are excited to offer customers this new mortgage video service, which works well alongside our existing offering."