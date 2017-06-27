Household bills rise twice as fast as salaries over last decade

The cost of household bills have risen twice as fast as salaries over the last decade, according to a study.

Gas and electricity are the biggest drivers of the increase - rising 73% and 72% respectively over the past 10 years, while water bills have increased by 41% - all significantly higher than inflation at 32%, the research from Santander shows.

Basic household bills have increased by an average of 43% overall, more than double the rate of wage growth, the figures suggest.

Council tax has risen by 27%, and TV, phone and broadband prices have all gone up by 24%, albeit slower than inflation but still faster than wage growth of 19%.

Some 13% of the average UK adult's salary is spent paying basic domestic bills, to an average total of £524,464 over the course of a lifetime, the report said.

Those in London will spend the most at £601,638, followed by people in the South East (£580,566).

However those living in the South West will spend the largest proportion of their salary on basic household bills at 15% of their earnings over a lifetime.

Matt Hall, head of banking and unsecured credit at Santander, said: "Households have been hit hard as the cost of bills and other goods continue to rise.

"There are a number of things people can do to reduce the cost of their household bills. From installing home energy monitors to analysing their energy usage or changing their electricity supplier or mobile provider, people can save a small fortune."