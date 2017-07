Wine-loving barristers are being advised to shop at Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons.

A magazine aimed at barristers recommends a £5.50 Lidl Confidence Cotes de Gascogne, a £7 Aldi Limoux Chardonnay and an award-winning £8 Morrisons own label White Burgundy.

Counsel magazine wine critics Sean Jones QC and Professor Dominic Regan say the Aldi Chardonnay "blows away" a £9 Sainsbury's equivalent and the Morrisons Burgundy is "delicious".