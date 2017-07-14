facebook icon twitter icon
£9.6bn in tax expected to be repaid due to successful legal cases over bills

More than £9.5 billion in tax is being repaid due to legal cases in which people successfully demanded their bills are reassessed , the public spending watchdog has found.

HMRC expects to have to repay £9.6 billion due to such legal cases for the period 2016-2017

The National Audit Office (NAO) revealed the sharp rise in its report on the accounts of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

HMRC expects to have to repay £9.6 billion due to such legal cases for the period 2016-2017, a big increase from the £5.9 billion paid back in 2015-2016.

Some £1.8 billion has already been repaid for the year 2016-2017, the report said.

The NAO stated that payments depend on individual court rulings where taxpayers have disputed the interpretation of legislation.

HMRC also disclosed that separate c ontingent liabilities for legal claims where it considers that it is possible that it will be required to repay tax dropped in the same period.

Contingent liabilities decreased by 61.9% to £18.7 billion at the end of last March, this was down from £49.1 billion in 2015-2016.

The report stated: "This is due to revisions of estimates for cases currently in litigation, reduced likelihood of payment for certain cases, and cessation of litigation action."