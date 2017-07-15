Holidaymakers are facing spiralling costs of up to almost £2,200 if they damage a rental car while overseas, according to a report.

Maximum excess charges at some of the major hire car firms in Europe have swelled more than 40% in the last year, a study, reported in the Daily Mail, found.

The analysis, by iCarhireinsurance.com, examined six companies at Barcelona in Spain, Crete in Greece, Faro in Portugal and Nice in France.

On average, their maximum excess fees - the highest amount a driver could pay if they make a damages claim on insurance - stands at £1,095.

According to the newspaper, this has inflated by £108 since three years ago.

Charges peaked at Faro airport, where rental company Budget asked for up to £2,188 in excess costs, a rise from £1,538 the previous year, the report said.

It calculated the cost difference based on the maximum excess charge to hire a Volkswagen in the first week of August.

During this time, hiring a Volkswagen Golf from Avis at Nice airport costs up to £1,101 in excess - a significant escalation on the £800 asked for the previous summer.

Costs varied for the same car from the same company in different cities, it was found.

To hire a VW from Enterprise in Crete during the first week of August, it costs a maximum of £593 in excess, but £1,000 in Faro.

In other areas, however, maximum prices have dipped since last year - with both Avis and Budget capping their excess to hire a VW in Crete and Barcelona respectively during the first week of August.