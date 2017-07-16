Many Britons at risk of fraud by sharing personal details

Around seven in 10 Britons could be putting themselves at risk of being scammed by sharing personal details such as their name, address and date of birth without checking the legitimacy of enticing competitions and offers, a survey suggests.

Only 31% of people will routinely check the validity of a promotion, while the remaining 69% could potentially be putting themselves at risk, the research among 2,000 people for Nationwide Building Society found.

More than a third (38%) of people across the survey said they have ended up regretting giving their personal information out.

Stuart Skinner, director of fraud at Nationwide Building Society, said: "As our research shows, Brits are much more willing to take a risk with their personal information if they think there is a bargain to be had.

"It's very easy to be swept away with the prize on offer and not stop to think whether it is valid. Our advice is, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is, so it's wise to be suspicious."

Nationwide offers the following hints and tips to watch out for fraudsters:

Protect your personal details just like you protect your home and valued possessions.

Don't assume an email, text or phone call is genuine - you can always ring back on a known number.

Nationwide has further fraud tips at www.nationwide.co.uk/id-fraud-tips.