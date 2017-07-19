Naming of financial guidance body delayed due to fraud fears

The naming of a new financial guidance body has been delayed by the Government because of the threat posed by online fraudsters.

Ministers said there was "every good reason to suspect" that setting out the title of the organisation in legislation would lead to problems with scammers "mimicking" it on "spurious" websites.

As a result, the Government was being "particularly cautious" over giving a name to the body that would be created by the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill.

The proposed legislation aims to improve access to help with money matters and tighten the rules around claims management firms.

The Single Financial Guidance Body (SFGB), as it is currently called in the bill, would replace three existing financial guidance providers to reduce duplication and provide better value for money.

Accountable to Parliament, it would co-ordinate the provision of debt advice as well as money and pension guidance.

It would be funded by existing levies on pension schemes and the financial services industry.

Speaking during the committee stage of the bill in the Lords, Pensions Minister Baroness Buscombe said: "The reason why we do not want to put the name of the body on the face of the bill is, unfortunately, we have every good reason to suspect that it could lead to other individuals holding themselves out and mimicking the body, which could lead to all sorts of problems if it was set up online as a spurious website.

"Call us cynical, but we are now of the view that we have to be particularly cautious on that."

She added: "I am not also convinced that politicians in Parliament are best placed to actually decide what the name could be.

"I think it's best left to people who will be brought on board to run the single body to make those decisions."

The bill also promises that, to protect consumers from "widespread malpractice" across the claims management companies sector, such as nuisance calls and the encouragement of fraudulent claims, regulatory responsibility will be transferred to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The FCA would be handed new powers to cap the fees that claims management companies can charge to consumers, as well as ensuring a more robust process for firms that want to enter the market.

However, critics argue the legislation does not go far enough and the Government faced renewed calls at committee stage for a ban on cold-calling as well as providing a so-called "breathing space" to provide financial respite for people in debt.

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Sharkey urged the Government to change the legislation that would allow ministers to introduce a debt moratorium and a ban on cold-calling by claims management firms, debt management companies and for pensions.

He said the absence of a ban in the bill was "very disappointing".

Lord Sharkey warned: "Pension scams can cost people their life savings and it can leave them facing retirement with no opportunity to build up their pension savings again and that is a catastrophic risk.

"Surely it is the duty of government to act very, very quickly to protect people against that risk."

He also said the "huge and absurd rise" in claims of food poisoning by holidaymakers was "a clear example of cold-calling abuse".

Tory peer Viscount Trenchard also said cold-calling had become "a complete menace" and warned it was getting worse.