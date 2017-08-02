Unite members plan series of pay protests across London

Hospital workers, cabin crew and Bank of England staff will stage a series of protests on Thursday as part of separate campaigns over pay.

Members of Unite who are on strike in a string of disputes, will mount demonstrations across central London.

Porters, security and domestic staff employed by Serco at Barts Health NHS Trust in London started a 14-day strike on July 25 and plan further industrial action in the coming weeks in protest at below inflation pay deals.

They will protest outside a presentation to investors of Serco's financial results.

Later, BA mixed fleet cabin crew involved in a long-running dispute over pay, will demonstrate outside the Civil Aviation Authority.

The crew, who joined the airline since 2010, claim they are on "poverty" pay rates, which BA strongly denies.

A lunchtime rally will then be held in the City of London by Bank of England maintenance and security staff on the final day of a three-day walkout over the imposition of a below inflation pay rise.