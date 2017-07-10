Death in paradise, a Wild West wedding... and the kleptomaniac pensioner in room 12

Thirty years ago two British teachers left their jobs in primary schools to make a living in Spain with a couple of friends. Their aim? To convert a run-down watermill in the mountains of Andalucia into a small hotel.

With no experience of the hospitality trade, did they know what they were doing? ‘Absolutely not,’ Andy Chapell admits, happily.

The Guernseyman and Expat columnist has been sharing stories with our readers for years, but here he charts the highlights – and low points – of three eventful decades in the hotel industry.

And there are plenty of surprises...

1987: Missed deadline

Four months is all the time that finances allow for a semi-ruined mill to be converted, on a shoestring budget, into a hotel with seven rooms. Stress levels run high and bureaucrats and regulations mean that the opening date is delayed by a week. Guests have to be shipped out to alternative hotels as the pressure mounts.

1988: And then there were two

Despite everyone’s best intentions it becomes clear that four bosses are too many and the partnership collapses, with huge stress for everyone involved. Pauline and I decide to go on alone. On the plus side, without the support of the other couple at scary moments the project would never have happened.

1989: When black isn’t black

Tight schedules mean that last minute painting is ongoing as the season’s first guests arrive. A recently-painted white reception counter comes into contact with a customer’s very expensive mohair black sweater. Limited edition clothing costs more to replace than I could ever have imagined.

1990: Blue moment

With the season in full flow, the local police arrive asking for paperwork that is virtually impossible to obtain. Threats of immediate deportation are deflected only by legal intervention. Four years later we pay a very large fine while knowing that no one within a 100km radius has the necessary forms in legal order.

1991: Naked on the terrace

While filming in the area, a famous and very attractive Spanish actress arrives to eat with her daughter and a friend. She asks if she can swim in the pool and changes into her bikini on the dining terrace in no great rush, without feeling the need to employ a towel.

1992: Not so weird

Financial security means that the first really major event can take place with the birth of the first heiress – Carmen’s arrival reassures family-loving locals that these weird foreigners may not be so strange after all.

1993: Doctor’s calling

Honoured to be chosen to host a party to celebrate the opening of the village health centre, we are unsure how to react as respected pillars of local society get increasingly drunk on margaritas. What would you do if the normally hugely staid and aloof female doctor became so inebriated that she decided to relieve herself on the lawn, managed to tuck her skirt into the back of her knickers and, oblivious, rejoined the party? Someone should have told her.

1994: Prepare for take-off

Although only seven years old, our former ruin is selected at a ceremony in London as the best rural hotel in Spain by a UK travel agent. The rural area and business take off.

1995: Heiress

number two

With the birth of Rosanna, we foreigners are totally accepted in the village. Elder sibling Carmen sleeps in the bed of hotel waitress Barbi and her husband while Mum and Dad are in the maternity ward. Integration is assured.

1996: Family support

When my mum is diagnosed with terminal illness the resources of the hotel and staff are stretched for 18 months as I travel between Spain and Guernsey to spend time with her and support my father. Sometimes being away from your home area brings all kinds of practical issues.

1997: On guards

The head of the Andalucian government dines at the hotel with full entourage and security. Guards stand at all entrances and staff are frisked. This is a long way from a class of nine-year-olds in Hampshire.

1999: Death in paradise

After celebrating a night out, we are woken by an emergency call from a room in the early hours. A guest has passed away, the Dutch doctors in an adjacent room confirm. The local medic is called in and arranges for an undertaker to arrive at 5am – the rest of the guests sleep on, oblivious, and normal breakfast service starts a few hours later.

2000: Wayne, where were you?

Nothing really prepares the locals for a group of Brits arriving in full costume for a Wild West wedding complete with six-shooters... in July. The ceremony takes place in the middle of the afternoon as the mercury nudges 40C. While guests swelter, the bride appears on a white steed to meet her groom, in chaps and Stetson, to the sound of gunshots. A little surreal.

2001: MP’s room-swap gaffe

A repeat guest who is a well-known politician in the UK celebrates his anniversary to such an extent that he forgets that he has changed rooms. His wife goes to bed before him and takes the room key, so he has to serenade her during the early hours in the hope that she’ll allow him in. A shame he is at the wrong room door.

2002: Surprising guests, part one

Our pet policy has to be clarified when cleaning staff reveal that some guests have taken down the curtains in their room to make a bed for their dog to sleep on. There is fur everywhere and the dry-cleaning bill is horrendous.

2003: An almost royal wedding

A semi-aristocratic Spanish family choose Molino for the wedding of their daughter. Hotel space and resources are stretched to accommodate the 90 guests for the wedding breakfast for people who are friends of the Spanish royal family. The event goes very well but tragedy strikes within two years when the bride dies very suddenly, leaving husband with a young baby.

2004: On the tiles

The whole of the hotel’s lower floor is under six inches of water as heavy mountain rain pours in from all sides. Guests are temporarily accommodated elsewhere while mopping-up goes on but there is an advantage to not having carpets. Four hours later the hotel returns to normality.

2005: And then there were two (homes)

The two ex-teachers decide that with the help of an inheritance we will send the heiresses to finish their schooling in the UK. For the next six years two homes are maintained and we take it in turns to be in UK and Spain to look after children and run the hotel. Testing times.

2006: Surprising guests, part two

Cleaners give hoteliers a unique insight into their guests. It is still surprising to find the lovely little old lady in room 12 is a food kleptomaniac and has filled every single surface in her room with items filched from the breakfast table – more yoghurts, bananas, rolls and cakes than she could ever eat. Monitoring reveals that she arrives at breakfast each morning with a large handbag and as soon as staff backs are turned, grabs quantities of food – enough to feed a small army.

2007: Banished from the bedroom

In a small hotel little goes unnoticed and the staff are alarmed when on day two of a 14-night stay one of the mattresses is relocated from room three to the terrace and remains there for the next 12 nights. An embarrassed husband explains that he has been banished there. Is it a problem for us? Not really, but we are pleased when on the penultimate night he is readmitted to the room.

2008: Surprising guests, part three

Our professional cleaners explain that someone needs to talk to the 60-something year old woman in room 10. Every time they go in she appears, changes into a minuscule G-string and gyrates to imaginary music until they have finished cleaning.

2010 : Surprising guests, part four

The hotel’s policy of contacting guests who leave items behind in the room is tested twice within a month. Would you want to be asked if you’d like a whole range of sex aids left in the bedside drawer to be forwarded? And what about a small plastic bag containing a white substance that everyone knows is not washing powder?

2011: The cheekiest guests ever?

A group checks in and suddenly the car park is full of prestige vehicles. It’s a responsibility – there’s more than two million euros-worth of metal out there. The following morning the bill is paid and then the question of a repeat trip is raised. They would like to return but, given that they’ll once again be enhancing our car park with their expensive toys, could they stay for free? It’s a tactic that works for them elsewhere, apparently.

2012: Surprising guests, part five

A guest arrives in reception and asks for two strong guys to help him. Maintenance staff return a few minutes later, baffled by a big box that they have had to take to the guest’s terrace. Half an hour later a large bucket of ice is requested. Reconnaissance shows a full bar, complete with optics, has been set up on the terrace. If that isn’t outrageous enough, he has also invited guests from the bar to join him for cocktails and avoid hotel prices.

2015: Keeping it local

A group of young people offer to play flamenco for guests and become a regular fixture. Their talent is impressive – and even more so when they entrance large groups of people even though the combined age of the five of them does not reach a century.

2017: Gliding on... and on

A hotel is never boring and apart from sampling delicious food and wine, we also need to try activities so we can recommend them to guests. From hot air ballooning to guided walks, from horse-riding to cork-cutting, the list goes on. This spring para-gliding is the latest addition to a long list. How lucky can you be?

Here’s to the next 30 years. Maybe.