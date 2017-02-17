Get the lived-in look

"Make-up that has been somewhere and done something... Lived!" is how Alex Box described the look at the Veronique Leroy show at Paris Fashion Week last September, and that's an apt description for the prevailing attitude when it comes to SS17 beauty.

Smudgy black eyeliner was ubiquitous, skin was glowing - almost raw - and even where colour was prominent, there was a real freedom to it.

Hair had an equally unhurried feel, but make no mistake - it takes some doing to look this undone.

Here's how to tap into spring's carefree mood...

WEAR IT WELL

"Late night or early morning?" was the question Tom Pecheux posed at Rag & Bone, where black kohl liner was smudged beneath the eyes and lips were faintly painted.

Pecheux's point is that the make-up doesn't look freshly applied, it appears worn-in, a feeling echoed at countless other shows, from New York to Milan.

3ina The Pencil Eye Shadow in 111 Black, £6.95 (www.3ina.com)

HEAVY HUES

Bright cream eyeshadows made a splash on many a catwalk, from Emilio Pucci's purple and green painterly daubs, to Haider Ackermann's acid yellow eyeliner and Victoria Beckham's azure blue lids.

Kiko Cream Crush Lasting Colour Eyeshadow in Pearly Electric Blue, currently reduced to £4.80 from £6.90 (www.kikocosmetics.com)

CLOUD COVER

The other approach to bold colour harked back to the Seventies and Eighties, as powder shadows were buffed beautifully to create clouds of diffused colour, like the 'lurex lavender' shine Terry Barber mixed at Marques'Almeida, and the lipstick red repurposed on lids at Kenzo.

MAC Casual Colour in High Jinks, £19.50 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

CHOOSE YOUR TEXTURE

From matte to moisturised, there's no single rule when it comes to skin this season, but a subtle shine is the finish most make-up artists opted for - not harsh blasts of highlighter, however.

It's about enhancing your natural complexion - forgo foundation in favour of a few dabs of concealer for the most authentic take on the trend.

Nars Soft Matte Concealer, £23 (narscosmetics.co.uk)

MAC Strobe Cream in Silverlite, £25 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

MAKE WAVES

Gentle waves were the order of the day at a multitude of shows, with hair stylist Antonio Corral Calero going so far as to call the Temperley look 'dishevelled'.

This isn't the kind of hair that happens by accident, however: it'll take a frizz-fighting blow-dry creme and barrel tongs to create just the right level of dishevelment.

Moroccanoil Blow Dry Concentrate, £16.85 (LookFantastic.com)

CITY SLICKERS

Elsewhere, hair was swept tightly back, sometimes with a hefty dose of product (Markus Lupfer's 'romantic rebels'), sometimes tied or braided at the back (Carolina Herrera's 'bow' illusion was particularly pretty).

Echoing the Eighties, these slick styles deliver heaps of attitude and put the spotlight on the make-up too.

Tresemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Hydrating Mist, £6.10, Asda (www.asda.com)

THE CLEAR WINNER

In keeping with the season's pared-back approach, nude nails were championed widely, but not just pale shades.

Clear, high-shine polish over perfectly preened nails is the defining look of the season - you'd better get a mani booked (and fast).

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat, £9.99, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

TRIED AND TESTED

What's best for defining brows; pencil, pen or gel? Our testers put three new launches through their paces...

Laura Geller 'Brow Gel Pencil' in Charcoal £18, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

4/5

Paul & Joe Eyebrow Pen in Brown 02, £14 (BeautyBay.com)

4/5

Too Faced Brow Quickie Brush-on Brow Fiber Gel in Universal Brunette, £17 (www.toofaced.com)

5/5

BUY IT NOW

If you're loving matte velvet lipstick at the moment (we certainly are), you'll know that a good lip liner is a must if you want clearly defined, long-lasting colour, but collecting one for every shade is a bit of a pain (and not cheap). Enter Max Factor Color Elixir Universal Lip Liner, £4.99, Boots, a colourless pencil created with waxes that don't melt at skin temperature, so your lippie won't stray where it's not meant to (www.boots.com).

BEAUTY BULLETIN

BROWMOBILE HITS THE ROAD

STEAL OF THE WEEK

A good travel hairdryer can be a life-saver on holiday, when heat and humidity frequently make our hair go bonkers. GHD's Flight hairdryer is 60% lighter than the full-size equivalent, but has 85% of the power, and until the end of March you can get it alongside the Platinum Black Styler for just £180, which represents a saving of £34. Holiday hair sorted.

GHD Ultimate Travel Gift Set, £180 (www.ghdhair.com)