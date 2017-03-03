Red carpet beauty secrets: Revealed

It's no secret it takes hours of preening with an army of stylists, make-up artists and hair pros to get an A-lister red carpet-ready.

Now, we can't provide your own 'glam squad', but what we CAN give you is the inside scoop from the industry's best beauty bods on how to recreate awards season's most stunning looks, from Emma Stone's perfect red lip at the Oscars, to Claire Foy's ethereal updo at the Golden Globes...

EMMA'S OLD-SCHOOL GLAM

"Emma Stone's Oscars look was all about 1930s Hollywood glamour," says Rachel Goodwin, NARS director of pro artistry and red carpet.

Goodwin started with a matte complexion, adding a rosy glow on the cheeks with a new liquid version of the brand's famous Orgasm blush, which won't be in stores until June.

On the Best Actress winner's lips, Goodwin used Audacious lipstick in Mona, which has lead to a total sell-out of the deep red shade - but don't worry, NARS is rushing to get it back on shelves in April.

Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint, £30 (www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

Nars Orgasm Liquid Blush, £23 (available June; www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

Nars Audacious Lipstick in Mona, £25 (www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

AMY'S SLEEK TWIST

Charles Worthington brand ambassador Ken O'Rourke used a 'rope braiding' technique he dreamt up on New Year's Eve to style Amy Adams' auburn locks for the Baftas.

To recreate the look, prep hair with Blow Dry Primer, then pull it back into a sleek ponytail at the crown and secure with elastic.

Split the ponytail into two, twist the hair of one section in on itself, then twist both sections together and secure with another elastic.

Secure the 'twisted rope' with grips all the way down to the nape of the neck, then finish with a generous spritz of All Over Gloss Spray.

Charles Worthington Volume & Bounce Express Blow Dry Primer, £6.99, Boots (www.boots.com)

Charles Worthington Diamond Shine All Over Gloss Spray, £6.99, Boots (www.boots.com)

HOLLY'S HOT LIPS

Matching your outfit with your lippy doesn't always work, but Holly Willoughby's pink pout and pastel dress combo at the National Television Awards was spot on.

According to Holly's make-up artist Patsy O'Neill, the mid-pink shade is Tulip Tide from Burt's Bees' new range, which combines creamy colour with the moisturising effects of a balm.

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Tulip Tide, £9.99 (www.burtsbees.co.uk)

EMMA'S PALE NAILS

Clutching a microphone on stage all night, Brit Awards presenter Emma Willis had to make sure her nails were nothing short of flawless.

Celebrity manicurist Kimberley Nkosi gave Emma a gel manicure the night before, using Orly Head in the Clouds, a pale pink.

If you haven't got a UV lamp at home, the brand new shade is also available as a lacquer.

Orly Head in the Clouds, £11 (Graftons.co.uk)

TARAJI'S GORGEOUS GLOW

With her midnight blue velvet dress slit to the thigh, US actress Taraji P Henson wanted to make sure her pins were looking perfect on Oscars night, reveals St Tropez's Ashunta Sheriff.

Sheriff enhanced Taraji's natural complexion by using a mitt to sweep a layer of Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil over the body, following it up with a Instant Tan Finishing Gloss on the arms, legs and decolletage, right before she hit the red carpet.

St Tropez Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil, £25 (www.sttropeztan.co.uk)

St Tropez Instant Tan Finishing Gloss, £12 (www.sttropeztan.co.uk)

CLAIRE'S ELEGANT UPDO

"Effortless elegance," is how Jillian Halouska, hair stylist for Show Beauty, described Claire Foy's swept-up Golden Globes style.

To recreate the look, wash then rough dry hair (no brush needed) to create movement.

Spritz Sheer Thermal Protect from root to tip and wrap one-inch sections of hair around a three-quarter-inch curling iron, then pull the hair downwards to loosen the curl.

Next, spray Premiere Dry Shampoo on the roots to create grip, then starting at the nape of the neck, take small sections of hair and pin to the opposite side.

Moving upwards, continue pinning in a criss-cross pattern, leaving out a few front and side pieces.

Gently sweep the remaining hair back and fix into place with hair spray.

Show Beauty Sheer Thermal Protect, £35 (www.lookfantastic.com)

Show Beauty Premiere Dry Shampoo, £30 (www.lookfantastic.com)

TAYLOR'S AMAZING EYES

Model Taylor Hill was paying her dues as Lancome Ambassador at the Baftas, so of course her make-up was stunning.

Make-up artist Charlotte Wood created a smouldering eye look by layering smoky brown shades from the Hypnose Palette in Brun Adore, with a thick feline flick of Grandiose Liner.

She lined Taylor's waterline with Khol Hypnose pencil and finished with LOTS of mascara.

Lancome Hypnose Palette in Brun Adore, £39.50 (www.lancome.co.uk)

Lancome Khol Hypnose Waterproof in Noir, £20 (www.lancome.co.uk)

Lancome Grandiose Liner in Noir Magnifique, £25 (www.lancome.co.uk)

TRIED AND TESTED

Who doesn't love a rosy-cheeked glow? Our testers put a trio of pink blushers through their paces...

Soap & Glory Made You Blush Velvety Smooth Cheek Colour in Cheeky Pink, £9, Boots (www.boots.com)

5/5

Clarins Skin Illusion Blush in Luminous Pink, £16 (available March 12; www.clarins.co.uk)

4/5

Laura Gellar Baked Gelato Vivid Swirl Blush in Charming Pink, £21, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

3/5

BUY IT NOW

Nivea's new Cellular Radiance range takes aim at age spots and discolouration with the help of Lumicinol, an ingredient that slows melanin production so, over time, skin appears clearer. Pair the powerful Skin Evening Night Essence with a daily dose of Skin Perfecting Fluid, which also delivers an instant glow thanks to tinted micro-pigments, to fight dark spots round the clock; both currently reduced to £7.99 from £15.99 each at Boots (www.boots.com).

BEAUTY BULLETIN

HAS CONFIDENCE GROWTH LED TO A SURGERY SLUMP?

STEAL OF THE WEEK

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen and ceramides, and prices around the £5 mark, Tesco's new anti-ageing skincare ticks all the right boxes. We love the Lifting Face Cream SPF30, £4, for daytime protection, and the silky-feeling Specialised Efficacy Anti-Wrinkle Ceramides And Hyaluronic Face Cream, £5, for nightly repairs (www.tesco.com).