New year, new kit

'New Year, new you' might be a hackneyed cliche - and, in fact, experts agree that trying to overhaul every area of your life at once is pretty much guaranteed to end in failure - but using that new-start motivation to propel your lazy bones off the sofa is no bad thing.

There's no better cure for the mid-winter blues than getting your heart rate up with a bracing run or boot camp in the park - you just need the right kit, to avoid shivering fingers and sopping wet hair.

Here's the gear that will go the distance come rain or shine...

MATERIAL MATTERS

Leggings will form the basis of your winter fitness wardrobe, so it's worth investing in a high quality pair that will last.

Cheap cotton leggings will lose their elasticity and sag (VERY annoying on long runs), but high-tech fabrics have unbeatable stretch, sucking you in and wicking away moisture as you move.

We Are Handsome The Retrograde Performance High Waist Leggings, £135, and Mesh T Back, £56 (visor, stylist's own; www.wearehandsome.com)

Mink Pink Refuse To Lose Leggings, currently reduced to £49.30 from £58 (FigLeaves.com)

ALL ABOUT THAT BASE

When it's cold but bright out, avoid bulky layers by opting for a light, long-sleeved top that you can wear over a sports bra.

Look for winter-proof details, like a high neck or hood, and thumb holes if you don't want to wear gloves.

Under Armour No Breaks Balaclava Hoodie, £65; Adidas X Stella McCartney Studio 3/4 Sweatpants, currently reduced to £45.47 from £64.95 (TheSportsEdit.com)

Sweaty Betty Breeze LS Merino Run Top, £75 (www.sweatybetty.com)

Nike Zip Top, £30, JD Sports (available later in January; www.jdsports.co.uk)

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Don't let rain get in the way of your workout; simply add a lightweight waterproof on top of your base layer.

If it's just drizzling, a hoodie may suffice, but for heavier showers a cagoule and cap are the best defence.

Sweaty Betty Brave The Elements Jacket, £215; Zero Gravity Run Leggings, currently reduced to £63 from £90; Swiftie Run Cap, £20 (trainers, stylist's own; www.sweatybetty.com)

Fabletics Taj Hoodie, £62 (www.fabletics.co.uk)

Apple Green Jacket, £179.95 (www.madeleine.co.uk)

GET INTO STRIDE

A decent pair of trainers is all the more important when you're facing slippery, or even icy, conditions, but you don't want to be weighed down by hiking boots.

The key is to look for shoes that combine a lightweight upper with a cushioned sole and good grip.

Nike FlyKnit Green Trainers, £110, JD Sports (available later in January; www.jdsports.co.uk)

Adidas Ultra Boost Women's Running Shoes in Mystery Red, £129.95 (www.adidas.co.uk)

FACE THE FROST

Runs on sub-zero mornings call for a few added extras, but we're not talking a bobble hat and mittens.

Instead, choose moisture-wicking fabric gloves and a headband, rather than a hat, to keep your ears warm without overheating your head.

Buffwear S/M Grey Logo Windproof Headband, £26.26 (www.buffwear.co.uk)

Nike Therma-Fit Running Gloves, £20, JD Sports (www.jdsports.co.uk)

GET THE LOOK

While the new contestants sported plunging necklines, thigh slits and, in Bianca Gascoigne's case, skin-tight red latex as they made their way into the Celebrity Big Brother house, presenter Emma Willis was a beacon of good taste, teaming high-waisted trousers and a cute bow blouse with a stunning sparkly jacket. Forever Unique's Jean Bronze Sequin Jacket is now half price at £82.50, giving you more dazzle for your dosh (www.foreverunique.co.uk).

BUY IT NOW

In response to customer demand, Seasalt has introduced an extended range of sizes for its spring collections, with over 150 lines now available up to size 24. That includes the brand's bestselling Breton stripe tops, which come in heaps of colourways. Every wardrobe needs at least one.

Seasalt Sailor Shirt, £29.95; Hantergantick Skirt, currently reduced to £25 from £59.95; Bulb Necklace, currently reduced to £7.50 from £14.95; Polbathic Belt, £22.50 (www.seasaltcornwall.co.uk)

Frugal fashionistas know that now is the best time to invest in a good quality coat, when you can take advantage of the winter sales. Urbancode is offering 50% off EVERYTHING throughout January, including lots of gorgeously cosy faux fur and leather coats and jackets.

Flossy Faux Fur Jacket, £184.50 (was £369; www.urbancode.co.uk).