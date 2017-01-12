Snuggle up in style

Cold days, long nights and the post-Christmas slump create the perfect storm right about now, and make spending nights and weekends snuggled up on the sofa more appealing than ever.

Don't fight it: Feed your FOGO (fear of going out) with a dose of feel-good fashion of the 'loungewear' variety.

Utterly comforting - but not so slobby you'll be afraid to answer the door in them - these outfits are where slouch meets chic...

PULL THE WOOL

It doesn't get much cosier than cashmere, and now that the sales are on, you can get some great bargains on knits that are usually pretty pricey.

For extra toastiness, layer a chunky cardi over a fine gauge knit, or opt for an oversized roll-neck jumper with soft cotton leggings, for laidback-luxe styling.

Jigsaw Chunky Ottoman Cardigan in Mid Grey, £159; Wafer Cashmere V-Neck Jumper, £119; Cady Trousers in Dark Navy, £129 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

By Iris Una Cashmere Sweater, currently reduced to £107 from £215 (www.irisfashion.co.uk)

Fenn Wright Manson Julita Jumper, currently reduced to £54 from £109 (www.fennwrightmanson.com)

BE A GOOD SPORT

How to work the 'athleisure' trend without looking like you've got lost on the way to your Pilates class?

The key is to choose pieces that combine sporty cuts with feminine detailing.

A floral or lace sweatshirt fits the bill, as does a hooded sweater dress - leave the Lycra for the gym.

White Stuff Tucked Up Sweat, currently reduced to £22 from £39.95; Half Moon Leggings, currently reduced to £19 from £25; Reindeer Mule Slippers, currently reduced to £10 from £19.95 (www.whitestuff.com)

Jaeger Textured Stripe Hooded Dress, currently reduced to £70 from £175 (www.jaeger.co.uk)

JOIN THE PYJAMA PARTY

When is it OK to wear pyjamas all day? When they're super-chic, that's when.

Classic button-down silk sets don't deserve to be confined to the bedroom, likewise a beautiful kimono, so gather your mates and turn your movie night into a pyjama party.

White Stuff Oriental Night Kimono Robe, currently reduced to £35 from £49.95, and matching PJ Bottoms, currently reduced to £22 from £29.95 (www.whitestuff.com)

Hush Deer Pyjamas, currently reduced to £35 from £49.50 (www.hush-uk.com)

Longstaff Longstaff Ditsy Lotus Silk Pyjama Blouse, £265, and matching Trousers, £260 (www.longstafflongstaff.com)

SLIP INTO SHOE HEAVEN

Novelty slippers just won't cut it for these loungewear looks.

Instead, take your cue from the much-lauded Danish 'Hygge' trend, with a pair of warm and fuzzy sheepskin booties that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside too.

Just Sheepskin Ladies Classic Sheepskin Slippers, £65 (www.justsheepskin.com)

Jigsaw Leena Snuggle Boot Slippers, currently reduced to £24 from £49 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

BUY IT NOW

Warm, light, and mood-boostingly bright, a puffa jacket is just what the fashion doctor ordered to cure your winter blues. Choose from zingy red, hot pink or royal blue at Madeleine.

Madeleine Red Quilted Jacket, £159.95 (available January 31; www.madeleine.co.uk)

HIGH END ON THE HIGH STREET

Savannah Miller has expanded her Designers at Debenhams collaboration this season to include bridalwear. Starting from just £320, the beautifully bohemian collection of gowns features stunning embroidery and romantic draped detailing. Keep an eye out when it lands in stores mid-January.

Nine by Savannah Miller Bridal Collection Long Sleeved Dress, £399, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

FASHION FLASH

STYLE STEAL

Bravissimo's new range of activewear is specially designed to accommodate larger busts, keeping everything in place no matter how intense your workout. Plus, throughout January, you can get £5 off sports bras and sports swimwear, available in cup sizes D to J.

Wired Sports Bra by Panache, currently reduced to £35 from £40 (www.Bravissimo.com)