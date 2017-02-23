Fresh from the front row...

The second stop on the global fashion month train brought the style set to London, a five-day extravaganza of designers revealing their autumn/winter collections - clothes that'll also heavily influence what the high street produces later this year.

So what does AW17 have in store? It's a largely optimistic outlook (a reaction to the current political climate, perhaps?), with lots of colour, pretty prints and a return to fashion as escapism.

These are the trend-setting shows that will dictate how you'll be dressing next season...

BURBERRY'S MOORE-ISH APPEAL

The look: The Henry Moore sculptures that lined the runway were an indicator of what was to come - large, rounded shoulders and smooth, undulating silhouettes, plus lots of white cotton ruffles and a finale of insanely beautiful decorative capelets.

The trends: Deconstructed and embellished sweatshirts; oversized shirting; ruffles; oversized shoulders.

Standout piece: A grey marl sweatshirt covered with loops of cord breathes new life into the athleisure trend.

TOPSHOP'S NINETIES TRIP

The look: Mixing tomboyish sport tops and cargo pants with silk slip dresses and chintzy prints, the traveller girl who floated down the Topshop Unique catwalk proved there's life in the Nineties trend yet.

The trends: Extra-long sleeves; extra-short miniskirts; slouchy denim; oversized sweaters; floral bias-cut dresses.

Standout piece: The stunning pale pink silk dress that was slit to the thigh.

KANE'S FLOWER POWER

The look: Prissy botanical prints were fashioned into sharp-as-you-like pencil dresses, making way for loose midi-length looks and more than a dash of sequins, all infused with Christopher Kane's signature kookiness.

The trends: Wallpaper florals; white winter coats; librarian cardigans; molten metallics; pleated skirts; 3D flowers.

Standout piece: Will any starlet be brave enough to wear the stunning floral-embellished sequin and taffeta creation on the red carpet?

PETER PILOTTO'S PERUVIAN ADVENTURE

The look: Snugly knit dresses, huge tweed coats and Peruvian quilting techniques combined at Peter Pilotto, suggesting a girl who is ready for adventure.

The trends: Statement sweaters; tweed; quilted coats; hanky hem dresses; extra-long sleeves.

Standout piece: The black, khaki and orange knit dress had the FROW longing for next winter already.

ROKSANDA'S RICH REWARDS

The look: Loose, long and flowing, Roksanda's Seventies-inspired silhouette was tied kimono-style at the waist, the rich palette of earthy colours lending it lots of warmth.

The trends: Quilted coats; obi belts; asymmetric hems; oversized outerwear; slouchy long boots; red, from tomato to oxblood.

Standout piece: The quilted coat-cape hybrid is statement outerwear at it's best.

MULBERRY'S MASH-UP

The look: Paying homage to the brand's heritage, Mulberry's Johnny Coca presented a mannish mishmash of check coats, striped shirts and demure dresses topped off with pussy bows.

The trends: Tweed; heritage checks; statement sweaters; quilting; pleats; tiered ruffles; wallpaper florals.

Standout piece: The mustard midi dress blended retro florals with a modern silhouette.

GET THE LOOK

Paul Costelloe paired huge, fluted sleeves and ornate fabrics with fierce lace-up boots on his AW17 catwalk, but you don't have to wait six months to get your hands on these beauties. The Ego Skylar Velvet Lace Up Ankle Boot in Black Satin, £39.99, are available now (www.ego.co.uk).

BUY IT NOW

Mamas & Papas has partnered with uber-cool Frame gyms on a range of maternity fitnesswear. Whether you're stretching it out at pregnancy yoga, or just want something comfy to 'athleisure' around in, the mostly monochrome collection of leggings, joggers and tees is stylish and affordable, with prices starting at £19.

Mamas & Papas X Frame Super Soft Jumper, £34, and Slim Leg Joggers, £29 (www.mamasandpapas.com)

FASHION FLASH

REMEMBERING RICHARD

WASH WITHOUT WORRY

STYLE STEAL

What's the fastest way to give your wardrobe a spring update? With a waist belt, that's how. Tied snugly at the waist, it gives a shirt or dress a whole new silhouette, and this studded style is now half price. It's a cinch!

V by Very Obi Patent Waist Belt, currently reduced to £10 from £20 (www.very.co.uk)