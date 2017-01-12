Six of the best: Gadgets to shift the January blues

:: FAIRGROUND ATTRACTION

Fairground Candy Grabber, £24.95, www.prezzybox.com

Whether you can get away with putting a mini candy grabbing machine on your desk is dependent on your job - and your boss. But for anyone who can style it out, this might be just the thing to perk up a gloomy afternoon at the grindstone. Insert your sweet treat of choice in the top of the machine, chuck a fake coin (supplied) into the slot, and, with the fairground music as your soundtrack, try and grab those goodies using the joysticks, and deposit the sweets into the hole before the music stops. The machine is powered by three size D batteries, which are included.

NOT SO LITTLE VOICE

You could let the kids loose on this voice-changing speaker, but where's the fun in that? Make a roll call of chores for them instead, enlisting the help of this voice changer! You'll need one 1 x 9V PP3 battery, but once that's safely in, 10 voice-changing effects will be at your disposal. There's a robotic voice, a high-pitch voice, a very high-pitch robotic voice, as well as an amplified voice - ideal for when your requests are being studiously snubbed.

OFF THE WALLS

Not only is this car remote controlled, it's also remote controlled to climb walls - beat that Spidey! Made with special suction in the wheels, the car can latch onto walls and ceilings. While it does have a dual stick controller to make weaving in and around items on the walls easier, it's probably a good idea to take down any precious family snaps before the climbing commences. To charge, simply attach the car to the cable in the remote.

TEA-RIFFIC

On days when even the smallest task seems like a mammoth mountain to climb, it pays to let technology take the strain. Here then is one such gadget to help take an admittedly small, but not unimportant, strain. Operated by two AAA batteries, the mug stirs your tea, coffee or hot chocolate for you, meaning no spoon to wash up afterwards. Small mercies.

COIN STAR

A post festive season lack of funds can make January drag, but if you have a bit of spare cash stashed away for a rainy day, this metal detector could help lead you to even more riches. Fitted with a headphone jack, so you can listen out for any all-important beeps without disturbing anyone else, this metal detector will make the task of unearthing all those coins down the back of your sofa easier. You'll need six AA batteries.

HAVE A GAS

OK, it's childish, but for times when only toilet humour will do, this Despicable Me 2 Fart Blaster breaks the tension by mimicking the sound of wind breaking. Trumping similar gadgets, this one has a special delay mode so you can place the machine besides an unsuspecting pal and 20 seconds later, the air will fill with the sound of someone blowing off. Charming!

APP OF THE WEEK

Dailymotion, free, iTunes

Start the day with Dailymotion's pick of funny videos from around the web. The app chooses the most popular clips doing the rounds, so chances are there will be plenty of cute cat videos to see you through.