Six of the best: Spring garden gadgets

:: SPRING WATCHED

Garden Wildlife Camera, £139.99, www.rspb.org.uk

Spring heralds the start of new beginnings and the climax of nature's soap opera often takes place on your doorstep. As winter's brood get ready to fledge, take a front-row seat and catch the moment when birds stretch and use their wings for the first time with a nifty wildlife camera. Point this one at any bird nests in your garden and stream the footage to your television. The camera is weatherproof and takes infrared film at night, so you could also aim it towards the ground to catch hedgehogs, foxes and any other nocturnal creatures on camera.

POT LOOK

If you really, really like a particular plant and are willing to shell out for its upkeep, this gizmo can help you out. At £129.99, the Parrot Pot is steep for a plant container, but it does earn the hefty price tag (although any singing to the shoots will have to be done by you). Built with four sensors, it'll monitor and water your plant around the clock dependent on its needs. Download the app and you'll receive updates on whether your plant needs more sunshine or water. The bonus of the app being that if you're away a lot, you can programme the pot to take the role of a trustworthy neighbour and keep your bloom moist throughout the day.

GRASS ROOTS

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune on tech is this electric grass trimmer. At just £40, it'll trim smaller spaces and tidy up your lawns quickly. The support wheels are detachable so there's a good deal of flexibility to roam, and you have 6m of cable to stretch to the corners of your green spaces.

TURN AN OLD LEAF

If autumn and winter leaves are still on the ground, it's time to wipe the slate clean. A good old-fashioned hard broom does the job, but then so too does this leaf blower, albeit with a bit less elbow grease and, depending on your arm power, hopefully a bit faster too. Charge it up for three and a half hours for 10 minutes to meander and blast your lawns and patio free of leaves.

YOU NAME IT

This is a gadget for those who love to be organised. Diddy enough to place in your palm while inspecting plants, produce and seed trays, just input your text description and print out the labels to insert into pots. The device needs 6 AAA batteries - not included.

WEED ALL ABOUT IT

Use tech to hunt out nasties in your garden. This gizmo sends out a thermal shock - so no pesticides or chemicals - to weeds without damaging any other plants nearby, thanks to the protective cone shielding other greens from its sweltering zap. The weeder is electrically powered, and comes with a cable measuring 3m.

APP OF THE WEEK

Flummoxed by a flower? Download the Garden Answers Plant Identification app to find out the name of the bloom in question. All you do is take a picture, submit it and wait for a description of the plant to appear on your phone.