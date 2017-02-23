Power of three

Finding your way to a successful style can be a tricky journey, as you navigate your way through countless decor looks and try to make sense of the blizzard of trends every year - and o nly a lucky few can afford to hire an interior designer to do the job for them.

But fear not, because we've asked three experts to reveal their insider secrets, so you can create rooms that stun this year...

WINNING DESIGN

Daniela Tasca York, 31, was recently named this year's winner of BBC Two's The Great British Design Challenge. The mother-of-two's now running her own interiors business, with a range of wallpaper and accessories (www.danielatascayork.co.uk).

MY STYLE: "I'd describe it as modernist, clean and uncluttered but luxurious. I always add a touch of humour, with poster art or unusual touches; my most treasured piece is a massive buffalo skull!"

MY HOME: "In our last home, I worked a Mediterranean vibe; very white, clean and minimal with art everywhere. Our open plan living room featured mid-century and reclaimed furniture, and I ramped up the feeling of space with one wall of floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and on the opposite wall, fitted cupboards clad in wood strips to resemble panelling. A gold leaf effect in the hall added a dazzling, shimmering effect."

TREND FORECAST: "We've waved goodbye to that harsh industrial look, and instead Eighties style - all fun, freedom and a rock 'n' roll attitude to colour, pattern and effects, using vibrant, bubblegum shades - will make an impact. The approach will be more luxe than in the past and will feature beautiful finishes and materials, such as marbles and metallics, as well as plush fabrics like velvets.

MY ADVICE: "Be brave if you want to be your own interior designer. Feel free to experiment, and inspiration can come from films, books, exhibitions and holidays. If you want to step into summer fast, embrace 'tropical' with masses of leaf palm prints, which have taken the high street by storm."

MOOD MAKER

Designer Abigail Ahern is renowned for her trademark dark, moody colour palette and glamorous settings.

MY STYLE: "Generally it's quite masculine - I'm not a feminine type - and it's also glamorous, layered and edgy, as opposed to pretty. I take inspiration from a range of different styles, so its eclectic."

MY HOME: "My whole house is painted in dark shades, from black to midnight blue and my colour-of-the-moment from my range, Madison Grey, a swampy rainforest colour with undertones of green. Conventional wisdom dictates you should have one focal point, but I have at least three or four and create them by using a couple of oversized objects, like lamps, a collection of cushions or a mantel arrangement, so when people walk in, they can't work out the room instantly. That makes a space surprising, intriguing and exciting.

"I use different textures in rooms in the same way I use herbs and spices for cooking, as they make everything look more luxurious than it is. Lighting is fundamental to a successful home; I have five chandeliers and one in the garden."

TREND FORECAST: "A strong tribal trend's on its way, which is reflected in my new collection for Debenhams (www.debenhams.com, prices start from £20), inspired by Africa's colours and patterns. It's textural, with splashes of colour and features exotic animals. All things artisanal will be huge this year, whether that's beautifully carved furniture, giant handmade urns, or woven textiles. We're living in exciting times in interiors, because people are embracing the transformative power of colour and are prepared to take more risks with their spaces."

MY ADVICE: "I believe in anarchy and not following the rules. It's all about enjoying yourself, letting your rooms 'wear' your favourite colours, in the same way you wear clothes in your favourite shades, because they make you feel good. Follow that and the effect will be edgier, cool, playful and a world away from a bland setting which looks like 'decorating by numbers'."

NATURAL HARMONY

Designer Oliver Heath, who first found fame in BBC's Changing Rooms in the late-Nineties, is an expert in sustainable architecture and interior design.

MY STYLE: "I take a human-centred approach to design and focus on how the spaces where we live and work can benefit the way we feel. Spaces affect our mood, behaviour and energy levels, so I look to use design to enhance and improve our health and wellbeing."

MY HOME: "I'm much more concerned about the way the space makes me and the family feel, rather than how it looks. We've refurbished our Sixties house in Brighton so that it's completely eco-friendly. Throughout, we have warm, cosy, social spaces and the heart of our home is our dining area in the middle of our open-plan living room. The natural materials throughout help us connect with nature, so lots of wood panelling and brushed oak flooring.

"Maximising light's so important because it influences mood, and we have huge picture windows, sliding doors to a garden, and blinds and curtains from Hillarys (www.hillarys.co.uk) to control light and minimise heat loss."

TREND FORECAST: "I think there'll be a growing awareness about the importance of how our spaces suit us and enhance our lives. In my bedroom at home, I've used an Icelandic shelter look - the Scandinavian trend is so strong - which is simple and conjures a rich, warming, sensory feel for a space that's like a big warm hug. Homes should always cosset and comfort us."

MY ADVICE: "We live such fast-moving, technology-filled, stressful lives that many of us have lost sight of the things which make us feel good, happy and healthy. Instead, we should be inspired by those things and organise our spaces so we connect, whether that's opening up a room into a garden, creating somewhere the family can easily gather, or using materials and textures which help conjure different moods."