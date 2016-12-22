Beyonce's Lemonade adds fizz to album of the year polls
Beyonce's Lemonade has been named by critics as the album of the year.
The list, compiled by the BBC from 25 separately published polls, showed critics gave it a higher score than the late David Bowie's last album Blackstar, Kanye West's Life Of Pablo and Rihanna's Anti.
Receiving mixed reviews when it was released in April, Lemonade saw Beyonce comment on themes of black empowerment and female identity.
Rolling Stone magazine described the work as: "Larger than life yet still heartbreakingly intimate... because it doubles as her portrait of a nation in flames."
The poll of polls list - which includes results from Cosmopolitan, Digital Spy, Billboard and Q Magazine - also features Beyonce's sister Solange, whose A Seat At The Table is fifth.
As well as Bowie, it showed posthumous recognition for Leonard Cohen's You Want It Darker in eighth position, while Radiohead's first album in five years, A Moon Shaped Pool, came in at number 11.
The full top 20:
Beyonce, Lemonade - 376 points
David Bowie, Blackstar - 341
Frank Ocean, Blonde - 309
Chance The Rapper, Colouring Book - 278
Solange, A Seat At The Table - 256
Kanye West, Life Of Pablo - 204
A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here - 192
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool - 191
Angel Olsen, My Woman - 188
Mitski, Puberty 2 - 169
Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker - 163
Rihanna, Anti - 144
Anderson Paak, Malibu - 116
Bon Iver, 22, A Million - 101
The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep... - 94
Anohni, Hopelessness - 92
Car Seat Headrest, Teens Of Denial - 84
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree - 83
Christine & The Queens, Chaleur Humaine - 81
Kaytranada, 99/9% - 72