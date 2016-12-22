New Hollyoaks character Lily Drinkwell 'a tough cookie'

Hollyoaks is set to welcome a new character as "tough cookie" teen Lily Drinkwell comes to town next month.

Lauren McQueen takes on the role of long-standing character Diane O'Connor's 15-year-old niece, who moves in after losing her terminally-ill mother Babs.

McQueen, of Liverpool, described her character as both "kind-hearted" and a "serious tough cookie", who "adores her auntie Di" and has inherited her mischievous streak.

Making her debut as Lily on January 5, it will be a meaningful role for McQueen, who launched her acting career on the Hollyoaks set after training since the age of 11.

In an interview on Hollygoss, she teased: "I'm not sure if Lily will be focused on getting a boyfriend at Hollyoaks High as she is too interested in her studies, but maybe the move to Hollyoaks might bring out a different side to her."

The actor is also a familiar face on CBBC's 4 O'Clock Club and last year starred in the first series of Ordinary Lies.

Speaking about her latest role, she said: " I was over the moon when I found out I was joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

"Being from Liverpool, I feel so lucky to be working in my home town and being part of such a successful show with cast I've looked up to since I was 12.

"I couldn't have been cast in a better family!"